Texas State University changing marijuana policies as Central Texas cities ease up on low-level offenses

In November, San Marcos voted overwhelmingly to decriminalize low-level marijuana crimes.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Last month, voters in multiple Texas cities approved decriminalizing low-level marijuana crimes in their areas, but some controversy is still brewing over those votes in two cities North of Austin.

Voters overwhelmingly approved those measures in Killeen and Harker Heights but, last month, the Harker Heights City Council repealed that measure because leaders said it conflicted with state law.

An activist group called Ground Game Texas plans to call a referendum in Harker Heights in an effort to force the city to honor the election results.

On Tuesday, Killeen's city council plans to revisit its decriminalization measure to better understand the ordinance language that those voters approved.

In San Marcos, the proposition also stops police from using smell as probable cause for searches and prohibits the use of city money for THC-level testing.

After voters approved Prop A in San Marcos, Texas State University is changing one of its disciplinary policies for students

It has to do with how students may be punished by the university if they're accused of having or selling drugs.

Last month, the Texas State University system's board of regents approved a change to the system's rules and regulations.

So, now if a student faces a second infraction for violating the university's drug policy, they will no longer be automatically expelled.