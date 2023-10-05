15-year-old in Hays County dies after suspected fentanyl overdose

Hays CISD says the Hays County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the exact cause of death.

AUSTIN, Texas — A 15-year-old in Hays County died earlier this week, according to Hays CISD.

In an email sent to parents Thursday afternoon, Hays CISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright said that the student died at his home.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a call on Oct. 2. When they arrived, they located a 15-year-old deceased and an investigation is ongoing. It is suspected fentanyl was involved but investigators are waiting on a toxicology report to confirm the cause of death.

While the district did not specify the cause of the student's death, the superintendent indicated that it was likely caused by fentanyl poisoning.

The full email can be seen below:

"Dear Hays CISD Family,

I am saddened to report that earlier this week we learned that one of our 15-year-old students died at home. Our counselors and staff have been working behind the scenes to provide support services for this student’s friends and teachers. Today, we learned from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office that the student’s death is formally being investigated as a possible fentanyl overdose.

The loss of such a young person is always a tragedy, regardless of cause, and we are heartbroken. Though we do not know the cause of death for this student, and won’t know it until law enforcement completes its investigation, I can tell you that it is our continuing worst fear – to lose another student from a danger that remains present in our district and across the country. We have previously lost six students to this evil since the summer of 2022 – each a beautiful and precious life taken much too soon.

We will continue our efforts to speak up about the fentanyl threat and speak out to anyone who will listen about what we believe are the needs and challenges necessary to fight this drug. It is a problem that we must fight at all levels and we must all be engaged, together, in defeating it." - Dr. Eric Wright, Hays CISD Superintendent

The district's fentanyl awareness campaign can be found here.