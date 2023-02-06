San Marcos police searching for missing 55-year-old man

Police said Thomas "Tommy" Yada has "several health conditions that could pose a threat to his wellbeing."

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 55-year-old man.

Police said Thomas "Tommy" Yada was last seen at a rehabilitation facility around 7 p.m. on West Hutchison Street. According to police, he has "several health conditions that could pose a threat to his wellbeing."

Police said Yada was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans. He also has wallet with a chain.

Police also noted that when Yada walks, he sways side to side. He also slurs his speech, is hard of hearing and has hearing aids. Police also described him as "skittish."

If you have any information about where Yada might be, you are asked to call San Marcos police at 512-753-2108.