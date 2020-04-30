SAN MARCOS, Texas — Officer Justin Mueller was discharged from the Ascension Seton Hays hospital Wednesday, April 39, after being treated for gunshot wounds from an ambush on April 18. One officer was shot, and another officer was injured that night.

Mueller, Officer Justin Putnam and Officer Franco Stewart all responded to a domestic disturbance on April 18. The alleged shooter, identified as 46-year-old Alfredo Perez Delacruz, ambushed the officers as they responded, according to the San Marcos Police Department. Officer Putnam was shot and killed. Delacruz allegedly shot and injured Mueller and Stewart before shooting himself.

The SMPD shared photos of Officer Mueller's departure from the hospital on Facebook and Twitter. They welcomed their, "hero [who] came home from the hospital."

"His shift was there to greet him at the hospital doors and escorted his vehicle past the police station, where SMPD, many local public safety entities and the City of San Marcos staff were there to greet him with cheers, applause and homemade signs," SMPD said. "It was a beautiful moment of love and solidarity among the SMPD family."

