SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos officer who lost her leg after being hit by a car while on duty spoke out about the incident for the first time on Friday.

While responding to a crash on I-35 in San Marcos on May 19, Claudia Cormier was hit by an SUV driven by an alleged drunk driver. Police later identified the driver as Neil Sheehan, 58.

Cormier was transported to a local hospital where she underwent emergency surgery and lost her leg as a result of the crash. An off-duty nurse was credited for helping save Cormier's life after she pulled over to the side of the road the night of the incident to help her.

RELATED: 'I will be back.' San Marcos officer struck by alleged drunk driver recovering after losing leg

WATCH: San Marcos officer who lost her leg in an alleged drunken driving incident speaks out

During a press conference at the San Marcos Police Department, Cormier shared her story in detail – touching on the crash and what recovery has been like for her.

"The beauty is that I have never been alone," Cormier said.

Cormier thanked several groups for supporting her in her recovery, including her fellow officers; those on the scene who helped save her; the San Marcos Fire Department; her former sorority, Sigma Lambda Gamma; Texas State University; her Hays County Crossfit community; and the community of San Marcos.

Cormier also thanked her surgeons and said that the recovery will take one to two-and-a-half years.

RELATED: San Marcos officer struck by alleged drunken driver stands again

It wasn't until August, about three months after the crash, that Cormier was able to return home from the hospital. More than 200 members of the San Marcos community welcomed her home.

"I knew why I would never be the same," Cormier said. "Because I would be better."

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

ACL Fest will make it easier to see Lizzo during Weekend 2

Cat gets IV drip after mating with 5 felines during wild night at pet hotel

Austin's moonlight towers: Was a serial killer really behind their construction?