Hays County officials asking for tips in 2018 San Marcos apartment fire

The fire at the Iconic Village Apartments killed five people and seriously injured others. Four years later, officials still don’t know who started it.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in October 2021.

Hays County officials are still trying to figure out who started the devastating San Marcos apartment fire that killed five people in July 2018. As the four-year anniversary draws near, they're asking for the public's help.

The Hays County Crime Stoppers Cold Case group put out a call Wednesday asking for information that could lead them to the person or persons responsible for the fire. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

The fire at the Iconic Village Apartments, near Texas State University, began just before 4:30 a.m. on July 20, 2018, while most residents were asleep.

Twenty-year-old Dru Estes of San Antonio, 21-year-old Belinda Moats of Big Wells, 19-year-old Haley Michele Frizzell of San Angelo, 21-year-old David Angel Ortiz of Pasadena and 23-year-old James Phillip Miranda of Mount Pleasant lost their lives.

Zachary Sutterfield of San Antonio suffered burns on 70% of his body and was given a 50% chance to live. He survived and shared his story with KVUE in 2019.

In 2021, investigators determined that an accelerate was allegedly used to ignite the fire. But who is responsible remains a mystery.