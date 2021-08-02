2 killed in fiery crash on I-35 in San Marcos

The accident occurred late Sunday night on southbound Interstate 35 near Mile Marker 208.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 in San Marcos late Sunday night.

On Sunday, Feb. 7, at approximately 10:24 p.m., the San Marcos police and fire departments and Hays County EMS were called to a crash on southbound I-35 near Mile Marker 208 that involved a Jeep and a semi-truck pulling a trailer.

Officials said, upon arrival, first responders learned a 2014 Jeep had crashed into the back of a semi-truck that was parked off the main lanes near the Texas Department of Public Safety weigh station. The Jeep then caught on fire, which was extinguished by firefighters.

Both occupants of the Jeep were killed. Identification is pending an autopsy by order of Hays County Justice of the Peace Maggie H. Moreno

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, including whether speed or alcohol consumption were contributing factors. The interstate was closed for approximately five hours during the onsite portion of the investigation. Officials said no charges are expected to be filed.

These are the first two traffic deaths in San Marcos this year.