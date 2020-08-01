SAN MARCOS, Texas — Electric scooters might soon be permanently banned from the City of San Marcos. It all comes down to a vote Tuesday night.

At their last meeting, the San Marcos City Council looked at the first reading for an ordinance that would officially ban scooters from operating within the city limits.

"This item before you this evening is, at your direction, from your work session dated this April 2nd and its purpose is very simple: to save lives and prevent injuries," Lee Hitchcock, the City's director of general services, said at the Dec. 17 meeting.

If the ordinance goes into effect, the City could impound any scooter inside the city limits and also give riders a fine of up to $500. Other electric modes of transportation wouldn't be affected.

"There are some types of motorized vehicles this would not apply to. This really is intended to address scooters," Assistant City Attorney Sam Aguirre said.

RELATED:

San Marcos rolling out more dockless bikes

Man injured after being hit by a car while riding a scooter

'My life has been turned upside down.' Riders suing scooter companies speak out

That means the VeoRide dockless bikes the City has partnered with would still be allowed to operate.

"Yeah, see, that's enough. We got enough of that," Kenna Sayles said.

Sayles is hoping the City votes to ban scooters.

Debra McGee agrees.

"It seems like it would be dangerous for the drivers and the people riding the scooters," McGee said.

McGee and Sayles said that San Marcos is already busy and dangerous enough.

"I don't like it," McGee said. "I just think they're dangerous."

"I think they're obnoxious, and I think that in a small town like this it would make things a lot harder for locals that live here," Sayles said. "I think there would be a lot more accidents."

Currently, no commercial scooter company operates in San Marcos, so this would be a preventative move the City believes would keep people safer.

The vote will happen at the city council meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

WATCH: San Marcos rolling out more dockless bikes

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Pflugerville man says he found a tracking device under his truck after video caught someone under it

Gov. Abbott slams Austin's handling of homelessness at domestic terrorism press conference

Austin woman who lost dog on popular trail says it died on New Year’s Eve

Looking back at Austin's 'Big Chill of 2011'