San Marcos City Council to discuss repealing juvenile curfew

The curfew was reinstated last December.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos City Council is set to discuss repealing the city's juvenile curfew during its meeting Tuesday night.

The council voted last December to reinstate the curfew for children under the age of 17. It says kids younger than 17 can't be out overnight and, in an effort to keep kids from skipping school, the ordinance also says they can't be out from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

At the time the curfew was reinstated, some residents said it was "heavy-handed," but Police Chief Stan Standridge said it is about safety.

Tuesday night's discuss could be due to a new Texas law set to go into effect on Sept. 1 that bans juvenile curfews.

House Bill 1819 essentially takes power away from cities to create or enforce curfew ordinances. The authors of the bill say instead of keeping people safe, curfews usually lead to more future interactions with the justice system.

The San Marcos City Council's meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

