BUDA, Texas — Ralph Pfluger, the namesake of Ralph Pfluger Elementary School in Hays CISD, has passed away at age 89.

Pfluger was the last surviving member of the school district's founding school board, which was created in 1967. He was also honored in 2012 as a Texas Heroes for Children Award recipient.

“I’m not good at talking about myself or bragging on my accomplishments, though, in hindsight, I am very proud of all that I have achieved advocating for students at the top level (as a school board member) and working with them individually (as a mentor). I know I have helped many students through the years and I cherish each and every one of them,” said Pfluger at the time he received the Heroes for Children Award from the state. “More importantly, I would have to say they have helped me too. There’s nothing more important and there’s no greater feeling than knowing you have helped a student see their full potential and achieve more than they thought they could. I think each generation owes it to the next to pass along wisdom and lend a helping hand where possible to those who need it. None of us are where we are today because we did it all on our own. Everyone has benefited from the kindness of others. It is our duty to return the favor.”

He was born in Pflugerville on July 30, 1930. He had lived in hays County since 1953, one year after marrying his wife, Lois.

According to the school district, his presence on the original board for Hays CISD was no accident. And this is how Pfluger described it:

“The Buda school district was having its share of problems at that time and one day two guys came by our home, then on FM 1626, while I was mowing my bar ditch. They were looking for me (or someone) to serve on the board and I said ‘Sure!’”

“I really didn’t know what I was getting in for,” Pfluger admitted, describing his first board meeting, where an unpopular 4-3 board personnel decision was decided by his vote.

Angered by that vote, a member of the audience stood up and told Pfluger “Come on outside” and threatened a whipping. That didn’t happen, but Pfluger said he figured, if necessary, he’d be safe if he got to the door because “he’d never catch me.”

The Buda school district consolidated with Kyle and Wimberly in 1967. Pfluger was selected as one of the two board members from Buda to serve on the board because of his "leadership and character," the district said.

Hays CISD honored him in September 2010 by dedicating the elementary school with his name.

He passed away Friday, May 8.

“Words cannot adequately account for our deep feeling of loss today,” said Hays CISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright. “The tremendous growth in our community during the past five decades can be directly credited to Ralph Pfluger and the men and women who made critical decisions a half-century ago. However, it is his impact, not just on our community, but on the entire world that will be his legacy. He touched the lives of so many children who continue today to pass along to their children the opportunities, wisdom, and love of service inspired by Mr. Pfluger.”

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lois, two daughters, three sons, 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and many other relatives. Pfluger is also survived by the nearly 21,000 students and 3,000 employees of Hays CISD.

