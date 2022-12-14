Preliminary flood maps released for Hays County, portions of Central Texas cities

Preliminary FEMA flood maps are ready to review.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has released preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) for portions of:

Austin

Buda

Kyle

Hays

Dripping Springs

Mountain City

San Marcos

Wimberley

Woodcreek

the Village of Bear Creek

unincorporated areas of Hays County, Texas

“Property owners are encouraged to review the latest information to learn about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements. Community stakeholders can identify any concerns or questions about the information provided and participate in the appeal and comment periods for the maps,” FEMA said in a press office sent to KVUE.

The FIRMs define areas at high risk for flooding.

The Texas Department of Insurance's (TDI) website shows mortgage lenders require flood insurance for anyone buying a home in a floodplain. That insurance typically covers a home up to $250,000. A separate flood policy for personal belongings can provide coverage up to $100,000.

Most flood policies have a 30-day waiting period, TDI’s website shows.

FEMA’s website shows people living in a floodplain have a one in four chance of flooding during a typical 30-year mortgage.

The Texas Water Development Board lists all FEMA Community contacts in the State. Those can help identify floodplains.

“There are cost-saving options available for those newly mapped into a high-risk flood zone. Learn more about your flood insurance options by talking with your insurance agent or visiting floodsmart.gov,” the FEMA press release shows.

