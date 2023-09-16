Johnson High football player back home after collapsing during game Friday night

Hays CISD says the student was taken to the hospital for treatment and was released shortly thereafter.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A scary moment occurred at a high school football game in Buda Friday night, as a player for Johnson High School collapsed on the field in the fourth quarter of the team's game against Del Valle.

Officials with Hays CISD say the student was taken to the hospital for treatment and was released shortly thereafter.

The game was temporarily paused while the student received medical attention Coaches of both Johnson and Del Valle subsequently agreed to allow the clock run out in the fourth quarter and complete the game so it could be counted.

Hays CISD shared their thanks to the to the Johnson High School and Del Valle High School training staffs and programs, as well as team doctors and first responders, in a Facebook post shared Saturday afternoon.