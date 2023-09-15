Petition filed to remove Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins

The filing alleges that Higgins has refused to prosecute drug offenses and abortions.

AUSTIN, Texas — A petition has been filed in Hays County to remove District Attorney Kelly Higgins from office.

The petition, filed by Hays County District Clerk Avery Anderson, alleges that Higgins has misused his position by not prosecuting simple drug offenses, such as marijuana possession, as well as illegal procedures committed by licensed physicians, like abortions.

In the filing, Anderson says Higgins violated section 87.013, which states that a district attorney may be removed from office for official misconduct of the Texas Local Government Code, by “intentional or corrupt failure, refusal or neglect of an officer to perform a duty imposed on the officer by law," as well as “a prosecuting attorney’s adoption or enforcement of a policy of refusal to prosecute a class or type of criminal offense under state law or instruct law enforcement to refuse to arrest individuals suspected of committing a class or type of offense.”

Higgins was first elected in 2022, and took office in January 2023. A judge will now be tasked with deciding whether the case against him is legitimate, and if a jury will be required. It is unclear when that hearing will take place.