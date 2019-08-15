SAN MARCOS, Texas — After months of recovery, Claudia Cormier, a San Marcos police officer, was released from the hospital and able to return home Thursday.

More than 200 members of the San Marcos community gathered at the San Marcos Police Department to give Cormier the warm welcome home that she deserved.

Officer Cormier's leg was severed on the night of May 18 when she was struck by the vehicle of a suspected drunken driver. Ever since then, she's been working hard to recover.

San Marcos Police Chief Chase Stapp said that just 48 hours after Cormier's injury she was saying that she will find her way back to the force.

In just a little more than two months, Cormier was able to stand again, and now, nearly three months after the accident, she is able to return home from the hospital to a loving and supportive community.

In the words of Chief Stapp, "Claudia represents the best in all of us – courage, determination, strength and a positive outlook. I cannot wait until she returns to work at the San Marcos Police Department."

