'We cannot work out of a storage unit' | Non-profit organization in search of storefront months after losing space

The Teacher Reuse aims to provide teachers across Central Texas with free school supplies.

BUDA, Texas — On a Saturday afternoon, Shelly O'Donnell had storage units open with boxes and shelves put on display.

Inside of those boxes were loads of supplies: organizers, binders, staplers, cabinets and plenty more. All the supplies are reserved for teachers across Central Texas at Public and Charter schools.

O'Donnell -- a retired teacher of 26 years -- launched 'The Teacher Reuse' non-profit organization in March 2022 in an effort to give teachers supplies for free.

"I spent a lot of money out of pocket, and that out of pocket is in addition to what the teachers or the school districts are able to provide us," said O'Donnell.

For a while, business was good, and donations had been pouring in from all over. So much so that at one point, Hays Central Independent School District (CISD) donated a building to help the organization distribute the supplies, according to O'Donnell.

It was because of this that O'Donnell and the organization's board of directors were able to move to a secondary building.

However, they quickly had to move out.

"I paid out of pocket over $8,000 for this building for two months, and then when we did not get a grant that we thought we were going to get, we landed here in storage," said O'Donnell.

O'Donnell currently has four storage units in Buda, with a fifth one coming soon.

Teachers still come to grab supplies, but getting to them is often a challenge with the units being stuffed, and because of this, it has led fewer teachers to come.

"It's not sustainable. We cannot work out of a storage unit. We have way too many supplies," said O'Donnell.

O'Donnell said she had reached out to school districts to see if one was able to provide a space, but was informed there were too few options available.

"They are just bursting at the seams. They have so many students and so few facilities that are available for our nonprofit. So, we have reached out and they have been very honest with us about not being able to help out at this time, " said O'Donnell.

O'Donnell hopes to get the word out and achieve a building that can either be donated or one that is at 'an extremely low cost.'

"Whether that is a converted office space, whether it's a warehouse or retail space that has up to 20 parking spots, that would be perfect for us," said O'Donnell.

Another challenge O'Donnell said she is facing is the lack of volunteers. While the lack of a storefront might be the reason, she only hopes the organization she started for her fellow teachers will continue to stick around.

