x
Hays County

Family hasn't seen Kyle teen for over 2 weeks

She's believed to be in the South Austin area with friends.
Credit: Hays County Sheriff's Office
The Hays County Sheriff's Office is searching for Eunice Aguirre.

KYLE, Texas — A teen from Kyle, Texas, is missing.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office said on May 18 that Eunice Aguirre hasn't been seen by her family since April 30. The sheriff's office said the 15-year-old left her residence in Kyle on April 30 and has not returned home. 

She's believed to be with her friends in the South Austin area.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 115 pounds. 

Credit: Hays County Sheriff's Office
She is in the National Computer System as a missing child, authorities said.

If you have any information about where she is or who she's with, you're asked to contact Detective Brian Wahlert at brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us or dispatch at 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the US or you can submit your information online.

