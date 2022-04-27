Kyle teen hasn't been seen in a week, sheriff's office says

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing teen.

According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, the 16-year-old left his home on Tuesday, April 19, and hasn't been seen since. The sheriff's office believes Davion Lewis is in South Austin with friends.

Lewis is described as 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs about 130 pounds. It's unclear what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Here are photos provided by the sheriff's office:

If you have any information about where he is, you are urged to email Detective Brian Wahlert at brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us, or call 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477.