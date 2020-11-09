Kyle police searching for missing teen

If you see him, you are asked to call 911 instead of approaching him.

KYLE, Texas — Police in Kyle, Texas, are searching for a 15-year-old who has been missing since Sept. 10.

According to the Kyle Police Department, Simon Ulises Montoya walked away from his residence near Schubert Lane in Kyle that day. Police provided a picture of the missing boy, saying that he may be wearing the same red hooded sweater in the picture:

He is about 5 foot, 4 inches tall, 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He has been "diagnosed with severe emotional problems," Kyle PD said.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911 instead of approaching him. Officials say he was recently hospitalized in a local mental health facility. He is reportedly in possession of a handgun and there are concerns that he could be suicidal.

If you have seen him or have any information about his whereabouts, you can also call the Hays County Sheriff's Office or call the Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-8466.