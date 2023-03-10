Lawsuit filed to remove the Hays County district clerk from office

The suit accuses 19-year-old Avrey Anderson of incompetence and official misconduct.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A lawsuit to remove the Hays County district clerk from office was filed on Friday.

According to the suit, 19-year-old Avrey Anderson has repeatedly failed to deliver jury summons in a timely manner and the absence of a jury pool has postponed numerous trials, added to the backlog of pending cases and increased the Hays County jail population awaiting trial.

Other claims in the lawsuit state Anderson also failed to deliver temporary protective orders, subpoenas and grand jury indictments in a timely manner.



The lawsuit comes days after Anderson dropped his lawsuit to remove Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins from office. Anderson accused Higgins of not prosecuting simple drug offenses as well as illegal procedures committed by doctors, like abortions.

The lawsuit, filed by Chloe Love, a Hays County resident and Austin attorney, is asking for a jury trial.

The plaintiff’s attorney, Thomas Just, sent KVUE a statement that reads, “Mr. Anderson is a public servant and swore an oath to faithfully execute the duties of his office and protect and defend the Constitutions and laws of the United States and Texas. He has failed to live up to that oath, whether through incompetency or malfeasance. This suit was filed because the people of Hays County deserve a working government and the oath of office still matters.”

We also reached out to Anderson and have not heard back.

