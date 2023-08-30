Kyle officials request water from San Marcos

Kyle is part of the Barton Springs/Edwards Aquifer Conservation District, which is currently under Stage 3 drought restrictions.

KYLE, Texas — The City of Kyle wants to buy water from the City of San Marcos.

The Kyle City Council held a special meeting Tuesday night to talk about water supply.

Kyle is part of the Barton Springs/Edwards Aquifer Conservation District, which is currently under Stage 3 drought restrictions. The district could move to Stage 4 on Oct. 1.

If that happens, Kyle would have to find another water source. That's why City leaders are looking to buy water from nearby San Marcos.

"So, currently, we are 90% of the way through the month and we have used 77% of our monthly allocation under that permit," Kyle Assistant City Manager Amber Schmeits said. "If they [the district] move to Stage 4, that would mean basically our allocation from them is cut in half."

City of San Marcos leaders are set to discuss the proposal at the council meeting on Sept. 19. If they agree to sell Kyle water, Kyle residents would be under the same watering restrictions as San Marcos residents. San Marcos is currently in Stage 4.