$95K worth of stolen property found in Kyle storage unit

KYLE, Texas — Hays County authorities recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen property from a storage unit in Kyle.

According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), in the early hours of May 28, deputies saw a suspicious vehicle at a storage facility in Kyle. Surveillance was established and the facility's management was contacted.

When they got inside the facility, deputies found the vehicle abandoned. The storage unit where the vehicle had been seen was unlocked, and the manager said the unit wasn't currently rented. When deputies opened the unit, they discovered several items of stolen property as well as the suspect's vehicle.

The HCSO's report states that the estimated total value of all the property recovered is $95,000. The property was primarily tools and yard equipment such as weed eaters.

The HCSO Criminal Investigation Division identified the suspect as 40-year-old Timmie Foster Reed and issued a warrant for his arrest. Reed was arrested in Austin in mid-June.

When interviewed by Hays County detectives, Reed admitted to numerous thefts in the Central Texas area. He is currently in custody at the Hays County Jail for felony theft, in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

Authorities are trying to return the stolen property to its owners. If you have been a victim of a burglary or theft in Hays, Travis, Williamson, Comal, Caldwell or Guadalupe counties and have a law enforcement case number generated on or before May 29, check the YouTube video below to see if your property is among that recovered at the storage unit:

You can contact Detective Brian Wahlert at 512-393-7343 or brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us to arrange a viewing and, with verification, claim your property.