Kyle amends stage 2 of its drought contingency plan

KYLE, Texas — The City of Kyle announced on Wednesday it's amending the second stage of its drought contingency plan and asked residents to conserve water to avoid further restrictions.

Under stage two, installing new landscapes, opening new pools, washing paved areas, doing charity car washes and using automatic fill valves for pools are not allowed.

The drought contingency plan as a whole forbids watering or irrigating between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Each Kyle home has a designated water-use day. Odd-numbered addresses get Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., while even-numbered addresses get Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and commercial and multi-family units get Fridays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The City said that "a hose and sprinkler, a soaker hose, drip irrigation or automatic irrigation system" are all permitted during the hours of someone's designated water-use day. Residents can also use a handheld hose or watering can on any day from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Cars, boats and other vehicles may be washed with a handheld hose or bucket from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. on someone's designated water-use day.

The City said those who don't comply with the drought contingency plan could face a fine of maximum $2,000 and minimum $50 per violation.