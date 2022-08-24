Learn about Kyle's history at the Railroad Depot & Heritage Center

The building is designed to immerse visitors in an experience that calls back to Kyle's past.

KYLE, Texas — There are a lot of fun things for visitors to do in Kyle. But one spot in particular has a lot of history behind it.

The Kyle Railroad Depot & Heritage Center dates back to the 1900s. After years of renovations, the building held its grand opening in late September 2016.

Inside, the building has a museum with displays showing the history of the Kyle station, as well as a video for visitors to watch. Overhead, an audio system plays sounds intended to replicate a train station of the past, including announcements of trains boarding and arriving, messages for passengers and the sound of telegraphs being sent and received.

Organizers said they want the sounds to contribute to the authentic feel of the center.

In addition to the center, City Manager Jerry Hendrix said Kyle has a lot to offer visitors.

"With new businesses coming in all the time – we have a world headquarters semiconductor plant here. We have millions of square feet of of retail space still to be developed and and new manufacturing and logistics space. So, it's just all growing here. And every day there's something new," Hendrix said.

There are several special events held at the Railroad Depot & Heritage Center throughout the year, including Easter, Halloween and Christmas celebrations.

The Kyle Public Library also hosts readings and murder mysteries.

If you're interested in learning more about the history of Kyle, the center is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

