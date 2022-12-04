Kyle City Council passes property tax exemptions

The exemptions will go into effect this October.

KYLE, Texas — In a unanimous vote this week, Kyle City Council passed an ordinance creating "a residential homestead tax exemption and an exemption for individuals with disabilities," according to a release.

The residential homestead tax exemption sits at $40,000 with a cap at 20% of appraised value. The disabilities exemption sits at $10,000.

The ordinance also changed the exemption for seniors over 65 years old to $10,000. Per state mandate, the tax exemption for veterans will not change.

The exemptions will take effect in this October. Pre-existing homestead exemptions will be automatically applied to that person's property tax bill, but those without an exemption must complete an exemption request form.

“Even though the city’s portion of the tax bill is only about 20%, we want to provide relief for our residents wherever possible,” said Jerry Hendrix, assistant city manager. “We hope that the city’s balanced approach to reducing property taxes will bring relief to those who need it."

According to the release, the exemption for people with disabilities and the residential homestead tax exemption — as well as the over 65 exemption and the residential homestead tax exemption — can be stacked.

However, someone who has disabilities and is over 65 years old must choose one of the two exemptions that apply to them.