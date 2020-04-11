Wimberley-area man arrested for allegedly setting uncle's vehicles on fire

32-year-old Kirill O. Belchenko was arrested and charged on three counts of arson, officials said.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement officials have arrested a man in connection to an arson case in an unincorporated area of Hays County between Wimberley and San Marcos.

Hays County officials said 32-year-old Kirill O. Belchenko was arrested and charged on three counts of Felony 2 arson after he allegedly set fire to three vehicles belonging to his uncle. Fire Marshal Nathan Mendenhall said the arson occurred in the 3400 block of RR 32 on or around Sept. 21.

In a statement, Belchenko said he burned a blue classic truck, a yellow collectible car and a van. He then told his mother where to find the vehicles in the woods and said he also placed a pipe bomb on the property, according to Hays County officials.

Belchenko also told fire and law enforcement investigators that he set fire to a utility pole on the property, county officials said.

"We were able to secure information from Kirill Belchenko, along with his mother and step-father, that led to the issuance of three arrest warrants for arson of a vehicle,” Mendenhall said. “There was also physical evidence at the scene that was collected and sent to the state crime lab for analysis.”

According to Mendenhall, Belchenko’s behavior posed "a clear hazard to the safety of the citizens in the area and to area property owners.”

Belchenko was booked into the Hays County Jail. A $10,000 bond has been assigned to each felony arson charge.