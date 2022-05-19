Hays County sheriff's office looking for teen missing for 5 days

The HCSO said 16-year-old Ty’teanna Franklin left her residence in Buda, Texas, on May 14, and has not returned home.

The HCSO said 16-year-old Ty’teanna Franklin left her residence in Buda, Texas, on May 14, and has not returned home. She is believed to be in the South Austin area.

Franklin is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and approximately 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a spaghetti strap shirt. She has a tattoo on the left side of her ribcage and she has a nose piercing.

If you have any information about where Franklin might be, you are asked to contact Detective Brian Wahlert at brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us or dispatch at 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477. You can submit your information online here.

