BUDA, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) has arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
On Monday, Nov. 4, at approximately 5:10 p.m., Hays County deputies responded to an address in Buda for a report of a sexual assault of a child. Deputies arrived and learned that a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man living at the residence where she was residing. She was not at the residence when deputies arrived.
A warrant was issued for 32-year-old Jesus Rocha Alvarez. He was arrested on Nov. 10 after being on the run for nearly a week.
Investigators were able to track him down and arrested him at an apartment complex located in the 300 block of East Slaughter Lane in Austin.
