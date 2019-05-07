HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Some Hays County residents want the deal those in Travis County have.

On Wednesday, Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore announced her office will not be moving forward on many low-level marijuana cases.

It's a side-effect of a new law legalizing industrial hemp in Texas, House Bill 1325.

Jordan Buckley is one of those looking for some change in Hays County. He said that possession of marijuana being Hays County's leading offense in 2017 is an issue.

"Yet in counties all across Texas, they're not prosecuting for that anymore," Buckley said. "So we think it's incumbent on our DA, Wes Mau, to do the right thing and recalibrate the priorities for our county and that does not include marijuana prosecutions."

Travis County DA Moore said the many marijuana cases will be dismissed because under HB 1325, it's legal to be in possession of Cannabis, as long as the THC content is below 0.3% and without lab results, you can't prove these cases didn't involve hemp.

Joe Ptak has been working on reforms like this for years now and is with Texans Smart on Crime.

"Now it's just a matter of hearing from the public, from other law enforcement experts and getting the type of plan we want here in Hays County implemented," Ptak said.

"It's presented an opportunity to turn this hemp law into a criminal justice opportunity," Buckley said.

They're both just hoping to see these changes on drug enforcement made sooner rather than later.

"Why is minor marijuana possession the leading cause of arrest in Hays County when major counties across the state have decided to stop prosecuting it?" Buckley asked.

KVUE reached out to the Hays County DA's office but haven't heard back because of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

We also asked the Williamson County DA about this. He said he has no plans to make a wide change anytime soon and will handle marijuana possession on a case-by-case basis.

