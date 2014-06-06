Hays County couples can now get a marriage license from home

Hays County is the second Texas county to utilize the remote marriage license system after Tarrant County, which launched a program in 2022.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays County couples can now apply for and receive a marriage license remotely.

The Hays County Clerk’s Office said it recently implemented the GovOS Remote Marriage License Issuance program. Hays County is the second Texas county to utilize the system after Tarrant County, which launched a program in 2022.

Couples who complete the process are considered to have appeared before the court.

“We are very excited to offer this new program for our Hays County residents,” said County Clerk Elaine Cárdenas. “Serving our customers is at the core of every decision we make.”

The program includes remote meeting scheduling, the ability to upload supporting documents and electronic signatures for marriage applications.

It is certified by the Texas Office of Court Administration following Texas Senate Bill 907, which authorizes Texas counties to move the process of obtaining a marriage license fully online.

“We are proud to be one of the first counties utilizing this program,” said Roxanne Rodriguez, chief deputy, Records Division. “GovOS will make the marriage license process easier for our residents.”

Developed during the COVID-19 pandemic to assist local governments amid closures, the Remote Marriage License Issuance System is now used in three states. The program is open to all Hays County residents, but it can also be used by people from other counties and states.

To apply for a remote marriage license for Hays County, visit the county clerk’s webpage.

To learn more about the GovOS Remote Marriage License Issuance System, visit https://govos.com/texas-remotemarriage/.