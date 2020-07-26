Hays County authorities looking for missing Kyle teen

KYLE, Texas — Hays County authorities are asking for the public's help locating a missing Kyle 17-year-old.
At approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, Soraya Alexis Montoya left her home on foot near Schubert Lane in Kyle.
She is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 140 pounds with red or auburn hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing red and white Jordan shoes and carrying a Jansport backpack.
Montoya was recently hospitalized for mental health issues.
If you have seen her or have any information about where she may be, call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or submit your information online to P3tips.com or through the Hays County Sheriff’s Office app.
