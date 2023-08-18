Hays County Sheriff's Office finds missing person

Authorities believed Meleah Verastegui Hernandez of Kyle was in Austin with her boyfriend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) has found a person from Kyle who had been missing since Aug. 16.

The HCSO said on Wednesday, Aug. 16, Meleah Verastegui Hernandez left her residence in Kyle without the consent of her mother. She had not returned home as of Friday, Aug. 18, so authorities issued a call for the public's help.

Authorities believed she was with her boyfriend, Jason.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, the sheriff's office said that Verastegui Hernandez has returned home and is safe.