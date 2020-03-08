Hays County Sheriff's Office looking for 'armed man in manic state'

The department said that James Brent Torres, 42, called 911 in a manic state, saying he was being chased and was last seen armed in a wooded area in Wimberley.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who reportedly armed in a "manic state."

The department said that James Brent Torres, 42, called 911 in a manic state, saying he was being chased and was last seen armed in a wooded area in the 6000 block of Mount Sharp Road in Wimberley, Texas.

Hays County deputies described Torres as a 5-foot-9-inch, 180-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue pants and a gray shirt, according to the sheriff's department.

An Austin Police Department helicopter, the Hays County drone unit and the sheriff’s office K-9 unit are involved in the search for Torres.

If you see Mr Torres, do not approach him. Call 9-1-1 and report his location to law enforcement.

Sheriff's Office trying to locate James Brent Torres https://t.co/VHhv7GChSA pic.twitter.com/ytIekCj1n1 — Sheriff-Hays County (@HaysSheriff) August 3, 2020