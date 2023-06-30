Hays County convicts man of possessing lethal amount fentanyl

Caden Farese, 24, was sentenced to 18 months in state prison for the felony offense.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Hays County jury has found a 24-year-old guilty of possessing a lethal amount of fentanyl in San Marcos that resulted in the death of another person.

Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins said that police and EMS arrived to a Motel 6 in San Marcos responding to an overdose call, when they found a person unconscious. EMS attempted to revive the person, but were unsuccessful and pronounced him dead.

In the room directly above, police and EMS located 24-year-old Caden Farese unconscious. Farese was successfully revived, as police found a lethal amount of fentanyl in his room.

Farese was then charged with a count of Possession of a Controlled Substance - Fentanyl, of which he was found guilty by a Hays County jury. He was also charged with a count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, but was found not guilty.

Farese will spend 18 months in state prison.

This was the first fentanyl-related case brought before a Hays County jury.

“My office remains committed to seeking tough sentences in cases involving the deadly controlled substance Fentanyl," Higgins said in regard to the case.