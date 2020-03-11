Juvenile dies in hospital after Kyle shooting, officials say

A juvenile male was dropped off at a hospital in Hays County and died from a gunshot wound, according to the county sheriff's office.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A juvenile man is dead after a shooting that occurred on Nov. 2 in Kyle, according to the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement officials said deputies responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 9:39 p.m. near a Poco Loco convenience store, located at 798 High Road.

The county sheriff's office said its criminal investigation division began an investigation for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon offense. During the investigation, deputies learned a juvenile male involved with the incident had been dropped off at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. The juvenile later died at the hospital, the sheriff's office said.

The county sheriff's office said there is no other information immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Hays County Sheriff's Office at 512-393-7896 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-8466. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at P3tips.com or on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office app.