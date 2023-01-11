Hays County, Hill Country Conservancy and La Cima acquire Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve

The 1,068-acre conservation easement will permanently protect and preserve the land from future development.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays County has acquired Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve, according to a recent news release.

According to the county, the easement was proposed and sponsored by the Hill Country Conservancy (HCC) to be funded through the 2020 Hays County Parks and Open Space bond.

The property is located next to the Purgatory Creek Natural Area, the La Cima Parkland and the La Cima Regional Habitat Conservation Plan Preserve. The combined area will protect more than 3,200 acres of uniquely biodiverse habitat including Golden-cheeked Warbler habitat, natural springs, canyons, caves and other karst features that carry water into the Edwards Aquifer.

In September 2022, the Hays County Commissioners Court approved approximately $9.6 million for the Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve easement.

“HCC values the protection of natural areas that conserve critical natural resources and wildlife habitat,” said Kathy Miller, CEO of Hill Country Conservancy. “This easement is just one example of how we do this – planning for growth while ensuring we preserve our most precious natural lands and habitats. We are thrilled to work with Hays County and La Cima to help provide public access to this beautiful Hill Country site.”

The 2020 Parks and Open Space bond called for the issuance of $75 million to establish parks, open spaces, conservation lands and other recreational opportunities in Hays County.

“This project is a wonderful accomplishment for Hays County and its partners,” Commissioner Lon Shell, Pct. 3, said. “Hays County is one of the fastest growing areas in Central Texas and in the nation. With growth at this rate, we work to identify and improve upon partnerships that help make our community a welcoming and equitable place for all.”