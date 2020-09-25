Missing man reunited with family

Tyler Joseph Pendergrass was reported missing on Sept. 25.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Department has located a man reported missing last week.

Prior to being found, 35-year-old Tyler Joseph Pendergrass was last seen leaving for work in San Marcos on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. Pendergrass is a Hays County Transportation employee.

On Sunday afternoon, Hays County authorities confirmed that Pendergrass has been found and has been reunited with his family. He is unharmed.

When he was missing, deputies believed Pendergrass may have be in the Lockhart area.