Hays County

Missing man reunited with family

Tyler Joseph Pendergrass was reported missing on Sept. 25.
Credit: HCSO

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Department has located a man reported missing last week.

Prior to being found, 35-year-old Tyler Joseph Pendergrass was last seen leaving for work in San Marcos on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. Pendergrass is a Hays County Transportation employee.

On Sunday afternoon, Hays County authorities confirmed that Pendergrass has been found and has been reunited with his family. He is unharmed.

Credit: HCSO

When he was missing, deputies believed Pendergrass may have be in the Lockhart area.

