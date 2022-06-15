Hays County Commissioners Court authorizes 2 new mental health court positions

The positions are a mental health case worker and mental health court administrator.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays County will soon have two new mental health court positions after the Hays County Commissioners Court approved an agenda item on June 7, Community Impact reports.

The item gives the County Courts-at-Law permission to hire both a mental health case worker and mental health court administrator. The case worker will evaluate cases and interview candidates, and the court administrator will handle all aspects of the mental health court program's operation and function, Community Impact reports. The court can provide individuals with an alternative to jail if mental health problems contributed to their crime.

Descriptions of position candidates found in the agenda item describe the administrator as a licensed clinical social worker with a master's degree in social work and the caseworker as a licensed social worker with a bachelor's degree in social work.

Case worker salary sits at $49,725, and court administrator salary sits at $62,000, according to the item. However, Community Impact reports the administrator salary increased to $66,184 due to an item amendment.

Community Impact reports that qualified candidates have applied for both positions. The funding for these positions came in October, and the positions official creation came in April.

