x
Hays County

Hays County commissioners discuss additional officers for local school districts, report says

Hays CISD, Wimberley ISD and Dripping Springs ISD all requested additional school resource officers.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — In wake of the Uvalde shooting in May, the Hays County Commissioners Court on Tuesday considered additional school resource officers from Hays County Sheriff's Office for Hays CISD, Wimberley ISD and Dripping Springs ISD

There are currently 17 school resources officers at the Hay's County Sherriff's Office, but chief deputy Mike Davenport said there will soon be 26. 

According to a report from Community Impact, the districts have already requested additional officers. Hays CISD requested three, Wimberley ISD requested two and Dripping Springs ISD requested one.

Davenport said the office could likely provide officers for four of the six requested positions beginning next month.

Hays County Commissioner Lon Shell said funding for the additional officers could possibly come from the American Rescue Plan Act.

San Marcos CISD, also located in Hays County, is working with the San Marcos Police Department regarding its school resource officers.

