Hays County closes county clerk offices in Kyle, Dripping Springs, Wimberley

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays County has closed three remote county clerk offices due to low demand and staffing issues.

The County posted on social media last week, stating that due to staffing issues, the remote offices in Dripping Springs, Wimberley and Kyle are closed until further notice. The Wimberley and Dripping Springs offices closed on June 6, and the Kyle office closed on June 16.

"Wimberley and Dripping Springs services have been underutilized. Closing those offices has had no impact on operations. We are re-evaluating the need to have offices in those locations," Hays County Clerk Elaine Cardenas said in a statement. "The Kyle substation—the first to open and the substation located in the fastest growing area of the county—has a steady demand for services. Our plans call for increasing staff in that location when we can."

County clerks issue documents such as birth and death certificates, marriage licenses and other public record information.

The Hays County tax assessor-collector, constables, justices of the peace and commissioners' offices remain open at the Dripping Springs, Kyle and Wimberley substation locations. The main Hays County Clerk's Office, located in San Marcos, also remains open.

All Hays County offices will be closed on Monday, June 20, in observance of the Juneteenth federal holiday.

