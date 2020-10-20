Suspect shot after high-speed chase in Hays County

The suspect is at a hospital in stable condition.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A high-speed chase led to a suspect being shot by a Hays County deputy.

The incident happened Monday around 5:15 p.m. on northbound Interstate Highway 35 near the 210 mile marker.

According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, a deputy saw a vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed, "weaving recklessly in and out of traffic," and attempted to stop the driver.

The driver allegedly did not pull over and began driving away from the deputy. That's when the pursuit started.

Deputies and officers with the Buda Police Department were able to stop the vehicle on South Loop 4 near Interstate Drive. The driver then showed a handgun and officers shot the suspect, the HCSO said.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition. The sheriff's office said it is not releasing the suspect's name at this time.

No officers were injured in this chase.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.