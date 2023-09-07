Brush fire near San Marcos entirely contained

Firefighters said the fire began Saturday after a burn pile became uncontrollable.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Hays County crews have been demobilized after extinguishing a brush fire north of San Marcos that started Saturday evening.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the fire, which is now being called the Vineyard Hills Fire, was entirely contained, with the total damage consolidated to 55 total acres.

The first call reporting the fire came in around 4:25 p.m. on Saturday. The fire was burning near Hilliard Road.

Peter Arcidiacono is a neighbor who lives right across the street from where the fire broke out.

"One of our friends posted on Facebook that there was smoke, and I thought she meant further down the road, and then I came out and I saw the smoke and I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh,'" Arcidiacono said.

Shortly after 6 p.m., one of the embers from the fire jumped across the road and started burning his yard.

"I was surprised," Arcidiacono said. "I did not expect it."

Without knowing exactly how bad the fire could get, his wife, mother-in-law and friend who lives on the property all evacuated on Saturday night with their five dogs and a cat.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said the lack of emergency communication is something he wants to fix.

"If people don't know what's going on, then there's a high level of desperation and anxiety," Becerra said. "So my aim is to communicate effectively so that folks have an opportunity to be at peace or pack a bag."

Some residents said Facebook and neighborhood group texts were some of the main outlets they used to stay informed.

But Judge Becerra said in the coming weeks, he will be working to make sure communication is sent out more effectively.

"This happens to fall right into the jurisdiction between county and city," Becerra said. "My belief is there should be an overlap of information, not a diminishing of information."

Becerra said he doesn't know why more emergency texts weren't sent out to residents in the area, but said he should know when they release the After Action Report next week.

Firefighters said the fire was caused after a burn pile became uncontrollable. They want to remind anyone who may be doing a controlled burn in this weather to keep a close eye on it and always have a water source on hand.

Fire crews plan to remain on the scene for the remainder of day to make sure the fire doesn't reignite.