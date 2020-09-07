Hays CISD official placed on administrative leave after allegations of sexual misconduct

The district said Wednesday that an investigation has been launched into allegations against Communication Specialist David Bowe.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, two former Hays CISD students posted on Facebook, alleging sexual misconduct by Hays CISD Communication Specialist David Bowe.

KVUE reached out to the district, which said it was made aware of the allegations against Bowe not long after they were posted on social media. The district said he has been placed on administrative leave and an investigation has been launched. The district has also reported the matter to Child Protective Services and will be cooperating with law enforcement.

Read the district's full statement below:

"Hays CISD was made aware of the allegations against Communication Specialist David Bowe on July 8, 2020, not long after they were posted on social media. He was immediately placed on administrative leave and the district launched an investigation. The district has also reported the matter to Child Protective Services and will be cooperating with law enforcement agencies.

Hays CISD regards student safety among the most important of its missions. All employees, regardless of position in the district, are subject to the same expectation of the highest standards of professionalism. The district has strict procedures and policy in place to ensure that allegations, such as those made in the matter, are thoroughly investigated and reported to the proper authorities; and that employees are held to account.

If any student past or present has any information that is pertinent to this case, the district encourages them to report it to their local law enforcement agency."