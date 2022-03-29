Hays CISD approves $137K for teacher certification, preparation program, report says

The new program comes as an effort to combat the nationwide "great resignation," a Hays CISD official said.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays CISD board of trustees this week approved $137,575 from the general budget for the "Texas Teachers of Tomorrow: Lighthouse Teacher Certification and Preparation Program," according to a report from Community Impact. The goal of the program is to bring more teachers to Hays CISD.

Agenda documents state that the new program is being offered exclusively to Hays CISD and a few other districts and is a customized "grow your own approach to support [Hays CISD's] staffing needs."

According to Community Impact, Hays CISD's chief human resources officer said the new program comes as an effort to combat the nationwide "great resignation" and to build up and support Hays CISD staff. The approved funding will go toward 20 slots of certification with more than 200 hours of interactive training, test preparation and more.

At the board's meeting on Monday, Hays CISD Superintendent Eric Wright said that the Texas Teachers of Tomorrow Program has about a 92% pass rate. He said he hopes the program will help the district "stop the bleeding" and fill all the vacancies for the upcoming school year, Community Impact reports.

Wright also said he hopes Hays CISD and the teachers can reach a five-year memorandum of understanding to retain teachers.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube