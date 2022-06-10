On 2-year anniversary of woman's death, family and friends pushing for 'Hartman Reforms' in San Marcos

Jennifer Miller was killed in a crash in 2020 involving a San Marcos police sergeant. He reportedly had an open container in his vehicle.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Two years after the death of Jennifer Miller, her family and friends are still pushing for change in the City of San Marcos.

Miller and her partner were involved in a crash with San Marcos Police Sgt. Ryan Hartman on June 10, 2020. He reportedly was travelling at a high speed when they crashed, and he also reportedly had an open container of beer inside his vehicle.

The Lockhart Police Department charged Hartman with homicide at the time, however, he only received a Class C traffic ticket for ignoring a stop sign.

Her partner, Pam Watts, along with local organization Mano Amiga, will be meeting Friday. They are in discussions to push for a ballot initiative if what they're calling the "Hartman Reforms" are not adopted.

Those include:

End the 180-day rule

"Repeal the statute of limitations on investigating wrongdoing by officers."

End delay of interviews for misconduct

"Currently officers are afforded 48+ hours to prepare their answers, and are provided an opportunity to review any videotape, photograph or other materials in advance of giving an official statement."

Public transparency for personnel files

"Documented misconduct should be available for supervising officers and the community, not hidden."

End third-party arbitration

"Civil Service Commission is a more democratic and locally accountable alternative to the arbiter system."

End vacation forfeiture as a substitute to suspension

"Stop letting officers preserve seniority and promotion advantages when they are disciplined for misconduct."

Organizers claim that the City of San Marcos has falsely cited the 180-day rule while explaining their actions in Harman's case.

"Hartman was not immediately interviewed about his wrongdoing, and the police contract guaranteed he would have time to prepare answers to the specific questions he would be asked in interrogation," Mano Amiga said in a press release. "The public is forbidden from knowing what other misconduct for which he is responsible, as far as his so-called G Files. He appealed his January firing to a third-party arbiter, whom advocates expect to rule in his favor by mid-July, returning the disgraced cop to the force."