Warning issued after dead fox found in Wimberley tests positive for rabies

WIMBERLEY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public after a dead fox found in Wimberley tested positive for the rabies virus.

The fox was found outside a home around 9 a.m. in the 500 block of W. Summit Dr. on Friday, Jan. 20, the sheriff’s office said.

The Department of State Health Services tested the fox and found it had rabies.

The finding comes after another fox in Wimberley was found to have rabies in October.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), someone exposed to rabies may have symptoms similar to the flu, weakness or discomfort, fever or headache. The CDC also states that these symptoms can last for days.

If you or anyone you know may have come in physical contact with this animal, you are asked to call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Unit at 512-393-7896 or call the Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control at 512-778-6744.

Residents, visitors and passersby are advised to not touch foxes.