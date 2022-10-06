Former San Marcos sergeant sued for using stun gun despite subject's reported compliance

Ryan Hartman was previously involved in a 2020 off-duty car wreck that left a woman dead.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Former San Marcos police Sgt. Ryan Hartman is the subject of a lawsuit from a San Marcos man who claims Hartman deployed a stun gun on him without warning and despite his compliance.

The incident occurred in January 2021 following a robbery at a convenience store, according to a memorandum issued to Commander Lee Leonard of San Marcos PD. Albain Leyva, 24, sat in the back-right passenger seat of the car the thieves drove, and he was not reported to have any drugs or stolen property, according to an incident report. Instead, the report states he was arrested for interfering with public duties.

However, according to the memorandum, Albain did not fail to comply with officers. After exiting the car, an officer told Albain to get on his knees, which he did after walking a few feet away from the car and removing his jacket. Hartman reportedly began shouting directions at the same time as the other officer, telling Leyva to "come back over this way" even though he'd just been told to get on his knees.

Eventually, Leyva grabbed his ID from his back right pocket preemptively, and police ordered him to show his hands. He followed these orders, the memorandum states, as well as an order from the first officer to stand up.

As Leyva continued to follow directions, the memorandum states Hartman told an officer in a lower volume that he planned to tase Leyva. About 15 seconds without orders to Leyva passed, and then Hartman deployed a stun gun without warning. He'd yelled at Leyva, "Come to me now," mere moments before tasing him.

A second officer also tased Leyva, which Hartman did not realize, according to the memorandum. The officer announced, "Taser! Taser!" before using the stun gun on Leyva.

This tasing incident is not Hartman has come under fire. San Marcos PD fired the former sergeant earlier this year for sustained misconduct, and in June 2020, he was involved in a car collision that killed a woman named Jennifer Miller. Hartman, who was off-duty and driving his own vehicle, reportedly had an open beer container in his car and was said to be driving at a high rate of speed when he ran through an intersection.

In April, Hartman attempted to regain his job position through an arbitration hearing with with San Marcos PD.