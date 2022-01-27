Crews responding to fire at Papa Jack's in Downtown Kyle

KYLE, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the fire was located at Jack's Axes, but it was later confirmed to be at Papa Jack's, located next door.
Fire crews are responding to a fire at a business on West Center Street in Kyle early Thursday morning.
The Austin Fire Department is assisting the Kyle Fire Department with the fire at Papa Jack's, located in the heart of Kyle. AFD said at 4:18 a.m. that the working fire had "gone defensive."
The Kyle Fire Department said Center Street is closed through Downtown Kyle. The City of Kyle later said the following roadways are closed:
- Center Street from Burleson to Front streets
- Lockhart Street from Front to Burleson streets
- Main Street from Miller to Lockhart streets
- Front Street from Miller to Center streets
Kyle City Hall will not be able to open today, according to the City.
As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the City said the fire is still active. Residents are asked to avoid the area.
No additional information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
