Stage 5 water restrictions issued in Dripping Springs

AUSTIN, Texas — The Dripping Springs Water Supply Corporation issued Stage 5 water restrictions that went into effect on Thursday.

The decision to move to Stage 5 is due to neighboring utilities experiencing high consumption use and leaving critical storage tanks low. Residents are asked to reduce their water consumption and only use water for essential needs.

This water restriction is for all nonessential water use and any outdoor irrigation. This includes washing any motor vehicle, boat trailer, airplane or other vehicle. The use of water from fire hydrants will be limited to firefighting and other activities that are considered necessary to maintain public health, safety and welfare only.

For more information about the Dripping Spring Water Supply Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan click here.