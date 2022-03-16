Dripping Springs launching first Brewers Festival

The event will be held on Saturday, March 26, and will feature testing selections from 11 brewers.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Dripping Springs is launching its first Brewers Festival! The event, scheduled for Saturday, March 26, will feature nearly a dozen local craft breweries.

According to the Dripping Springs Visitors Bureau, attendees will receive a keepsake mug and tickets to sample several of the Hill Country's most popular craft beers. Guests will have 11 brewers and 22 options to choose from.

"Destination Dripping Springs wanted to highlight the importance of our local brewers and their contributions to Texas breweries," said Pam Owens, president and CEO of Destination Dripping Springs. "They are a vital part of our local economy and make a significant impact on the growing tourism industry."

The 11 breweries that will be featured at the Brewers Festival are:

Wristbands are on sale now. A $25 wristband includes eight tastings and a $35 wristband allows unlimited tastings. Participants must be 21 years old or older and provide identification at the event to pick up their wristbands. Advance ticket purchase is encouraged.

Attendees under 21 years old are allowed at the festival, but no children's activities are planned. Well-behaved, on-leash dogs are also allowed.

The Brewers Festival will be held, rain or shine, at 311 Old Fitzhugh Road in Downtown Dripping Springs from noon until 5 p.m. on March 26. Check-in begins at 11:30 a.m. and free parking is available.

