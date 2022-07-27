Doc's Drive-In Theatre in Buda now up for sale for $4 million

The drive-in opened in 2018 and based its look on drive-in theaters from the 1950s and 1960s.

BUDA, Texas — The nearly eight-acre Doc's Drive-In Theatre property in Buda is for sale, according to a listing from Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The property, priced at almost $4 million, comes with the drive-in theatre, a subterranean speakeasy club and three tiny houses themed after "Breakfast at Tiffany's," "Harry Potter" and "Star Wars."

The listing states the property buyer will also receive, to name a few elements, the commercial kitchen, short-term rental income from the tiny houses and "all proprietary elements and income of business to be disclosed to inquiring buyers."

The drive-in opened in 2018 and based its look on drive-in theaters from the 1950s and 1960s. The theatre offers a variety of food for moviegoers, from traditional popcorn to entire brisket chili bowls to cook-your-own s'mores kits. The bar serves drinks.

